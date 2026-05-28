2026 Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville 4-Man Golf Scramble

Join us for one of Hopkinsville’s favorite community events – the Annual Kiwanis Golf Scramble! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for the fun, this event is a great way to connect with friends, colleagues, and the community. Gather your team and hit the greens for a day of fun, friendly competition, and giving back.

Check-in: 7:00 AM

Shotgun Start: 9:00 AM

Breakfast Donated by Chick-Fil-A

Lunch Donated by Bar-B-Que Shack

Throws, Mulligans and Skirts available for purchase.

Play with a Purpose:

All proceeds support the Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville’s efforts to serve children in our community through programs like Warm the Children, leadership development initiatives, and support for local youth-focused organizations.

Learn More: https://www.hopkinsvillekiwanis.com/golf-scramble

