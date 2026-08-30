2026 Labor Day Parade and Activities

The 2026 Labor Day Parade conducted by the Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 7. The parade, which attracts on average 40 to 60 entries, will follow Broadway starting at 13th Street and then head downtown to 2nd and Broadway where it will disband.

The parade route will close by 9 a.m. with the staging area and surrounding streets closed at 8 a.m. Streets will remain closed until the parade safely passes.

After the parade, the celebration will continue until 3 p.m. in the Farmers' Market parking lot at 2nd and Jefferson with a live music, car cruise-in, inflatables, and food vendors.

For the entry form and additional information about the parade and the festivities that will occur at Carson Park, visit the Western Kentucky Labor Day Parade Facebook Page.

Dog Ordinance - For the public’s safety, Chapter 14 of the City of Paducah Code of Ordinances lists requirements to bring a dog to a special community event such as a parade or festival. The dog must be licensed by McCracken County Animal Control or by any other state or county and restrained by a leash or lead that is no longer than three feet.

