2026 Murray Freedom Fest

Friday, July 3

6:00pm - 8:00pm - MAG Summer Art Party | Murray Art Guild

Join in on the summer fun with MAG as they celebrate the first art party in their new building! The event is free to attend, with drinks

and food for purchase. Enjoy live music, activities and family-friendly fun!

Saturday, July 4

7:00am - Murray Downtown Farmers Market | 5th & Maple Streets

Shop at the largest farmers marketing in Western Kentucky! Enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, artisans and specialty drinks before the parade begins.

Bring cash! Parking can be found at any of the large churches downtown - First United Methodist, First Baptist or First Christian Church

7:00am- Gary Taylor Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast | First United Methodist Church

Boy Scout Troop 45 will be hosting their 51st annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast from 7:00-9:30am. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go back into funding activities for Troop 45. Children under 5 years old eat free.

8:45am - The Main Street Mile by Growing Wild | Downtown Parade Route

Registration & packet pick up begins 7:30 am @ US Bank, running down the parade route toward the downtown square. If you don’t feel like running

down the stretch, grab your chairs and set up early to cheer on the runners! Registration is $25 and if you sign up by June 18, registration will include a

shirt!

‍ ‍SIGN UP!

9:15am - Let Freedom Ring! Community Bell Ringing | Calloway County Courthouse

The America250 Calloway Committee is sponsoring a community bell ringing on the downtown courthouse lawn. Small bells will be handed out to

community members for participation right before the parade begins!

9:30am - FNB Freedom Fest Parade | The parade route begins at 10th St. & Memorial Baptist Church, and rolls down Main Street, ending at Cherry St.

See the bottom of the page for registration form. Registration closes Friday, June 26. Join the community in celebrating the red, white and blue with the annual parade. Filled with patriotic spirit, local favorites and candy, the FNB Freedom Fest Parade is a must-see. The kazoo band will also be performing in this year’s parade. Players must be 3 years old or older.

1:00pm - The Murray Bank Bomb-Pop-Up | Central Park Pool

Beat the heat at the Central Park Pool and enjoy a free bomb-pop from The Murray Bank! TMB Ice Cream Machine will be serving festive treats from 1:00- 1:30 pm on July 4th outside of the pool gates. Prices for park pool admission - ticket info.

7:00pm - MSU Town & Gown Community Band and Chorus | Inside Lovett Auditorium

Listen to the beautiful patriotic sounds of the Town & Gown Community Band, inside Lovett Auditorium. This event is free to attend,

air conditioning included.

9:00pm - The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza

The fireworks can be viewed anywhere along HWY 641 North near Kroger, Walmart or Lowes.

