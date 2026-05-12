2026 Party For A Purpose

More than a gala, this year we are proud to write a new chapter of Carson Center history while celebrating a powerful expression of Paducah Pride on stage at the cultural anchor of our UNESCO Creative City. Your presence ensures that the transformative power of live performance and accessible arts education continues to thrive for the next generation. Celebrate the journey to this moment with us and enjoy mixing and mingling with established community leaders alongside those rising to the helm. Evening festivities will include a silent auction, a live auction featuring one of a kind experiences, food from local restaurants and caterers, wine, champagne, bourbon cocktails, coffee, tea, and other refreshments. Contact our Box Office at 270-450-4444 or email scrabtree@thecarsoncenter.org for table reservations now!