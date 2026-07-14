2026 Sundaze in the Park

Sundaze in the Park is a free family-friendly event at Robert Coleman Park (1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard) organized by Community Growth Legacy Foundation, LLC. It includes food vendors, games, music, children's activities, and fundraising booths for local churches.

The park will remain open for general use by the public. For safety of the event participants, the following roads will be closed around the park from noon until after the event concludes at 8 p.m.

Husbands Street (S. 9th Street to Walter Jetton Blvd)

9th Street (Caldwell Street to Husbands Street)

Caldwell Street (Walter Jetton Blvd to S. 8th Street)

Walter Jetton (Caldwell Street to Husbands Street)