2026 United Way of the Coalfield Annual Golf Scramble

Grab your team and join us for one of the most exciting charity golf events of the year!

The United Way of the Coalfield’s Annual Golf Scramble brings together businesses, community leaders, families, and friends for a day of friendly competition while supporting local programs that make a difference throughout Caldwell, Hopkins, and Muhlenberg counties.

Two Shotgun Starts

• 8:00 AM

• 1:00 PM

$300 per Four-Person Team

Team Registration Includes:

• 18 holes of golf

• Lunch

• Drinks and snacks

• Access to the beverage/libation cart

• Door prizes and giveaways throughout the day

• One mulligan per player

• Morning or afternoon flight

Additional Fun on the Course

• Team prizes (1st & 2nd Place)

• Hole contests and golf games

• Door prizes

• Additional mulligan available for purchase (one per player)

Whether you’re playing to win or just looking for a fun day with friends, coworkers, or clients, this tournament is a great way to enjoy a day on one of the area’s premier golf courses while giving back to the community.

Every swing helps support local programs that:

• Strengthen families

• Help children succeed

• Assist individuals and families in crisis

• Support nonprofit partners throughout our region

Gather your foursome and register today!

Register online:

https://givebutter.com/united-way-of-the-coalfield-annual…

Interested in sponsoring the tournament? Sponsorship opportunities are still available and provide a great way to showcase your business while supporting our community.

We can’t wait to see you on the course!

