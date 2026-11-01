2026 Veterans Day Opening Ceremony and Parade

Veterans Day Opening Ceremony

The 2026 Veterans Day Opening Ceremony will be held Wednesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza.

Veterans Day Parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 at 6th and Washington Streets. It travels along 6th Street before turning right on Broadway and heading toward the riverfront. At Water Street, the parade turns left and disbands at Water and Jefferson Street.

Organizations that represent, support and honor current Veterans of the United States Armed Forces under the Flag of the United States are welcome to submit a Veterans Day Parade Application Form (2026 form coming soon!) to participate in the parade. Applications for the 2026 parade should be submitted to the Paducah Parks & Recreation Office or mailed to Veterans Day Parade Committee, 2701 Park Ave, Paducah, KY 42001. Deadline to submit application is Thursday, October 22.

Distinguished Veteran and Patriot Awards

Distinguished Veteran Award - For the Distinguished Veteran Award, preference is given to candidates who currently reside in McCracken County and stay active and involved in their community. Anyone, male or female, who has served in any branch of the military may be nominated. To nominate a veteran please submit the Distinguished Veteran Award Application to the Paducah Parks & Recreation Office or mailed to Distinguished Veteran Award Committee, 2701 Park Ave, Paducah, KY 42001. Applications are due October 22, 2026.

Patriot Award - The Patriot Award is presented to a non-veteran, a citizen who dedicates his or her time to serving veterans and veteran causes in this community. To nominate a veteran please submit the Patriot Award Application to the Paducah Parks & Recreation Office or mailed to Patriot Award Committee, 2701 Park Ave, Paducah, KY 42001. Applications are due October 22, 2026.

Poster & Essay Contest

Students are invited to submit entries for the Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest organized by Paducah Parks & Recreation and the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. The contest is for all K-12 students in Paducah and McCracken County. Judging will be in five divisions:

Grades K & 1: TBD (8 1/2” x 11” Poster, original artwork)

Grades 2 & 3: TBD (8 1/2” x 11” Poster, original artwork)

Grades 4 & 5: 100-150 word essay. Theme: TBD

Grades 6-8: 150-200 word essay. Theme: TBD

Grades 9-12: 200-400 word essay. Theme: TBD

First, second, and third place winners will be selected from each grade division with the City of Paducah providing cash awards. First place winners will receive $75. Second place winners will receive $50 with each third place winner receiving $25.

The following must be included with each entry: student’s name, grade, name of school and teacher, and a parent/guardian's phone number or email address. Entries must be the original work of the student. Entries are due October 22, 2026. Entries can be dropped off at the Parks & Recreation Office at 2701 Park Ave or mailed to

Paducah Parks & Recreation

ATTN: Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest

2701 Park Ave

Paducah, KY 42001

