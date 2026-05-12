250th Liberty Tree Planting

Join to celebrate a meaningful moment in our community and our history. In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Laurel Oak Garden Club of Mayfield will be planting a Tulip Poplar, Kentucky’s state tree, at the Mayfield Farmers Market.

This special planting is a tribute to where we’ve been and a symbol of the growth still ahead.

Friday, May 15

9:00 AM

Mayfield Farmers Market

The public is invited to attend and be part of this moment as we honor our past and plant for our future.

Let’s grow Kentucky together.