250th Liberty Tree Planting
250th Liberty Tree Planting
Join to celebrate a meaningful moment in our community and our history. In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Laurel Oak Garden Club of Mayfield will be planting a Tulip Poplar, Kentucky’s state tree, at the Mayfield Farmers Market.
This special planting is a tribute to where we’ve been and a symbol of the growth still ahead.
Friday, May 15
9:00 AM
Mayfield Farmers Market
The public is invited to attend and be part of this moment as we honor our past and plant for our future.
Let’s grow Kentucky together.
Downtown Mayfield Farmers Market
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mayfield Downtown Farmer's Market
mayfielddowntownfm@gmail.com
Downtown Mayfield Farmers Market
413 N. 8th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066