36th Mike Foster Golf Scramble to Benefit the HCC Foundation Inc.

Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s 36th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble is set for Friday, October 2 with an 8:30 am shotgun start at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.

Teams of four are $600 and players receive a sleeve of branded golf balls, a golf gift from HCC, plus breakfast, lunch, unlimited snacks, soft drinks, water, and two drink tickets. Skirts/throws, mulligans, and/or skins game are available for an additional $40 each per team.

There are many sponsorship opportunities available. New this year, our top Lunch Sponsor and Leaderboard Sponsor both include a team.

Those interested in registering a team or supporting the event through sponsorship are encouraged to reserve their spot by contacting the HCC Foundation at (270) 707-3733 or online at: rebrand.ly/FosterGolfScramble26.

The scramble offers opportunity to compete for cash and prizes, including $1,500 in team cash prizes, hole-in-one prizes of $30,000, $10,000 and $10,000, and gift prizes for longest putt, longest drive and closest to the pin. Golfers can also participate in a putting contest, 50/50 split pot, and skins game.

The event is named in honor of Mike Foster, an HCC alumnus who was a member of the college’s first graduating class. Foster is a longtime supporter of HCC, a former HCC Foundation board member and a former co-chair of the golf scramble.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or the Mike Foster Golf Scramble, contact the HCC Foundation at (270) 707-3733.

