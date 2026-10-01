36th Mike Foster Golf Scramble to Benefit the HCC Foundation Inc.
36th Mike Foster Golf Scramble to Benefit the HCC Foundation Inc.
Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s 36th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble is set for Friday, October 2 with an 8:30 am shotgun start at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
Teams of four are $600 and players receive a sleeve of branded golf balls, a golf gift from HCC, plus breakfast, lunch, unlimited snacks, soft drinks, water, and two drink tickets. Skirts/throws, mulligans, and/or skins game are available for an additional $40 each per team.
There are many sponsorship opportunities available. New this year, our top Lunch Sponsor and Leaderboard Sponsor both include a team.
Those interested in registering a team or supporting the event through sponsorship are encouraged to reserve their spot by contacting the HCC Foundation at (270) 707-3733 or online at: rebrand.ly/FosterGolfScramble26.
The scramble offers opportunity to compete for cash and prizes, including $1,500 in team cash prizes, hole-in-one prizes of $30,000, $10,000 and $10,000, and gift prizes for longest putt, longest drive and closest to the pin. Golfers can also participate in a putting contest, 50/50 split pot, and skins game.
The event is named in honor of Mike Foster, an HCC alumnus who was a member of the college’s first graduating class. Foster is a longtime supporter of HCC, a former HCC Foundation board member and a former co-chair of the golf scramble.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities or the Mike Foster Golf Scramble, contact the HCC Foundation at (270) 707-3733.