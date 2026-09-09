39th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come enjoy a weekend of traditional Native American dancing and join in during our Intertribal dances. Enjoy everything about Pow Wow Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 10:00am. First two hours are sensory friendly. Flute playing and storytelling will be from 4:30-5:30 on Saturday during the dancers’ lunch break. Fry bread, Indian tacos, buffalo burgers and so much more will be available from Native and local vendors.