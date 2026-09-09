39th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
39th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come enjoy a weekend of traditional Native American dancing and join in during our Intertribal dances. Enjoy everything about Pow Wow Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 10:00am. First two hours are sensory friendly. Flute playing and storytelling will be from 4:30-5:30 on Saturday during the dancers’ lunch break. Fry bread, Indian tacos, buffalo burgers and so much more will be available from Native and local vendors.
Trail of Tears Park and Heritage Center
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Trail of Tears Park and Heritage Center
(270) 886-8033
trailoftears.hopkinsville@gmail.com
Trail of Tears Park and Heritage Center
100 Trail of Tears DriveHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240