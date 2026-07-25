6th Annual Taste of the Town

Taste of the Town is BACK!

An Eighth of August Food Truck Feast celebrating freedom, food and fun!

We’re excited to officially announce this year’s event happening at Founders Square in Downtown Hopkinsville on August 7th & 8th!

Join us for two days filled with incredible food, family fun, and unforgettable community vibes. From bold flavors to live energy and good times all around—this is the food truck feast you don’t want to miss.

Calling all vendors! This is your chance to showcase your food, grow your brand, and be part of one of the most anticipated food events of the year. Applications are now open—scan the QR code on the flyer or click the link below to apply.

https://forms.gle/1RLj9UX7PZZc33uL8

Hopkinsville, get ready to eat, vibe, and celebrate!

Bring your family and friends and come hungry. Whether you’re here for the food, the fun, or both—you’ll find your place at Taste of the Town.

August 7 (5 PM – 9 PM)

August 8 (Noon – 9 PM)

Founders Square – Downtown Hopkinsville

Let’s make the 6th year the biggest one yet. See you there!

