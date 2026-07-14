78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
July 24 - July 25
One of Hopkins County’s biggest annual festivals!
Friday 7/24
11 am-3 pm: Dine-in at Dawson Springs Community Center (or until sold out)
11 am-2 pm: Drive-thru service at Dawson Springs Community Center
6 pm-9 pm: Downtown street fair, live music by Instant Zeal, vendors, food trucks, beer garden, and old-fashioned fair games!
8:30 pm: Raffle drawing at the Square, Veterans Park
Fireworks to celebrate America’s 250th immediately following the drawing.
Saturday 7/25
7:30 am: 5k Race at Dawson Springs Community Center
8 am: Golf Scramble at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
8 am- 12 pm: BBQ Car Show- Downtown Square
Various locations
11:00 AM - 08:30 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
City of Dawson Springs
Various locations