7th Annual Bridge to Bridge Trail Run

Join us for the SEVENTH ANNUAL Bridge to Bridge Trail Run and Relay Races!! 13.6 miles of beautiful scenery and running trails ready for you to conquer! Not up for the full distance? Check out the two-person and three-person relay options!

Race will begin on the Canton side of Lake Barkley and finish on the Aurora side of the Kentucky Lake.

Our race wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our title sponsor, Independence Bank!

Sign Up: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Hardin/LBLBridgetoBridgeTrailRun?fbclid=IwY2xjawSza85leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBaDNDSkRncFZaZXB2MjRJc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHhoDQhxElN2WMhS9taVrU4lw0e9ffSPJM9CBxL44UdyySCHgBm5qw4B8t5TX_aem_uaPiQWjV-LDxKiE58caHLQ

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/994784389861957/

