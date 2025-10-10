A Taste of the Arts at Homecoming 2025
A Taste of the Arts at Homecoming 2025
A Taste of the Arts will be held the Thursday of Homecoming Weekend, October 30, 2025 on the stage of Lovett Auditorium. The evening will feature dinner, a live auction, and entertainment by some of Murray State's most talented students from Art & Design, Music, and Theatre Arts. Doors open for a cocktail hour at 5:00 p.m., and dinner will be served promptly at 6:00 p.m.
Proceeds support scholarships for fine arts students. Sponsored by FNB Bank.
Lovett Auditorium
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
Lovett Auditorium
1499 Olive BlvdMurray, Kentucky 42071