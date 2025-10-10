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A Taste of the Arts at Homecoming 2025

A Taste of the Arts at Homecoming 2025

A Taste of the Arts will be held the Thursday of Homecoming Weekend, October 30, 2025 on the stage of Lovett Auditorium. The evening will feature dinner, a live auction, and entertainment by some of Murray State's most talented students from Art & Design, Music, and Theatre Arts. Doors open for a cocktail hour at 5:00 p.m., and dinner will be served promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds support scholarships for fine arts students. Sponsored by FNB Bank.

Lovett Auditorium
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
http://murraystate.edu/
Lovett Auditorium
1499 Olive Blvd
Murray, Kentucky 42071