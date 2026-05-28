Alhambra 98th Birthday Celebration

THE ALHAMBRA IS TURNING 98!

This Thursday, May 28th, our historic crown jewel of downtown Hopkinsville officially turns 98 years old!

To celebrate nearly a century of memories, we are throwing open the doors and inviting you to stop by the lobby between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM!

Come celebrate with us and enjoy:

FREE theater popcorn

Alhambra Swag available to shop and take home!

Guided historic tours of the beautiful theater (if desired!)

Whether you’ve been visiting us for decades or are new to the magic, come step inside and help us celebrate 98 glorious years of the arts in Hoptown.

