Members of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 27– 28 at The Arboretum at Murray State.

Set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th. Come out and see how a ham radio station is constructed from start to finish. We will be installing antennas, radio communications equipment and a complete computer network that are operated completely "off the grid."

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

On-air operations begin at 1:00 pm Saturday and continues for 24 hours. Come see us contact other field day sites from around the world during the biggest on air event of the year!

