An Evening of Pride at the Yeiser
An Evening of Pride at the Yeiser
June 5th will be a party in downtown. It is the first Friday after 5 through @downtownpaducah and we will be hosting @paducahprideunitedtogether for a reception the night before pride. Bring your sketch book a draw the kings and queens!
Yeiser Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Pride United Together
paducahkypride@gmail.com
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com