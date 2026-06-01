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An Evening of Pride at the Yeiser

An Evening of Pride at the Yeiser

June 5th will be a party in downtown. It is the first Friday after 5 through @downtownpaducah and we will be hosting @paducahprideunitedtogether for a reception the night before pride. Bring your sketch book a draw the kings and queens!

Yeiser Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Pride United Together
paducahkypride@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558738561271
Yeiser Art Center
200 Broadway
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com