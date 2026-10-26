Angels Attic Thrift Shop Special Treasures Sale

Angels Attic Thrift Shop will have a Special Treasures Sale on Saturday, November 14th from 10 am to 5 pm. The sale will include special, high-quality items that have been donated in recent months. The sale will feature antique and collectible furniture, glassware, and pottery; rare books and documents (local and beyond); original art; vintage quilts; and much more. Photos will be posted on the Angels Attic Facebook page prior to the sale.

Angels Attic supports Need Line, HOPE Calloway, and other non-profit organizations in Murray and Calloway County. The sale is part of this year's Weaver Challenge.