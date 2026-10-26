Angels Attic Thrift Shop Special Treasures Sale
Angels Attic Thrift Shop Special Treasures Sale
Angels Attic Thrift Shop will have a Special Treasures Sale on Saturday, November 14th from 10 am to 5 pm. The sale will include special, high-quality items that have been donated in recent months. The sale will feature antique and collectible furniture, glassware, and pottery; rare books and documents (local and beyond); original art; vintage quilts; and much more. Photos will be posted on the Angels Attic Facebook page prior to the sale.
Angels Attic supports Need Line, HOPE Calloway, and other non-profit organizations in Murray and Calloway County. The sale is part of this year's Weaver Challenge.
Angels Attic Thrift Shop
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Angels Attic Thrift Shop
270-762-0505
angelsattic@murray-ky.net
Angels Attic Thrift Shop
972 Chestnut StreetMurray , Kentucky 42071
270-762-0505
angelsattic@murray-ky.net