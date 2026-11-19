Art Guild of Paducah Small Business Saturday Brunch
Art Guild of Paducah Small Business Saturday Brunch
Join us for our Annual Small Business Saturday Brunch, November 28th, 11 am - 1 pm. Good food, great company, and a dash of holiday sparkle. You can sip, nibble, shop and celebrate the season while supporting your favorite makers and find that special gift!
The Art Guild of Paducah
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Art Guild of Paducah
(270) 210-4383
The Art Guild of Paducah
115 Market SquarePaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-9420
admin@artguildofpaducah.org