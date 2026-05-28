Artists at the Table: Presented by YAC
Artists at the Table: Presented by YAC
Hey Paducah Creatives!
We are hosting our Artist at the Table Series Saturday May 30th from 11-1pm
This is an open forum for artist, musicians, writers, business owners, and non profits to come talk about what can make Paducah's creative community stronger and how the Yeiser can be a good steward of the arts.
Yeiser Art Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com