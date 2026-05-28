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Artists at the Table: Presented by YAC

Artists at the Table: Presented by YAC

Hey Paducah Creatives!

We are hosting our Artist at the Table Series Saturday May 30th from 11-1pm
This is an open forum for artist, musicians, writers, business owners, and non profits to come talk about what can make Paducah's creative community stronger and how the Yeiser can be a good steward of the arts.

Yeiser Art Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
http://www.theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 Broadway
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com