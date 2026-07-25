Back to School Backpack and Supply Drive
Back to School Backpack and Supply Drive
FREE Back to School community event
: Sun. August 2nd, 2026
: 12pm – 5pm
: War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia St, Hopkinsville KY
BRING THE FAMILY!
HAIR CUTS Sneaker Exchange
Fitness classes on the hour
Bounce houses & kid friendly fun
Vendors, food trucks, raffles, prizes!
DONATIONS NEEDED:
:https://www.amazon.com/regi…/gl/guest-view/I0VOW5SGIRHY…
Backpacks & Binders
Paper & Notebooks
Crayons & Markers
Calculators & Scissors
Tape, Glue, Erasers
Folders & Lunchboxes
SOCKS & Gently Used SHOES
TOILETRIES:
Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
Deodorant & Lotion
Body Wash, Soap
Wipes & Razors
Feminine Hygiene Products
Men 2 Be Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization designed to help boys between the ages of 7-18 reach their academic and professional goals. (men2beinc.org)
What About The Children’s Hearts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to fostering emotional support in children & families. (watch2026.org/causes)