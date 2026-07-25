Back to School Backpack and Supply Drive

WATCH Foundation

FREE Back to School community event

: Sun. August 2nd, 2026

: 12pm – 5pm

: War Memorial Building

1202 S. Virginia St, Hopkinsville KY

BRING THE FAMILY!

HAIR CUTS Sneaker Exchange

Fitness classes on the hour

Bounce houses & kid friendly fun

Vendors, food trucks, raffles, prizes!

DONATIONS NEEDED:

:https://www.amazon.com/regi…/gl/guest-view/I0VOW5SGIRHY…

Backpacks & Binders

Paper & Notebooks

Crayons & Markers

Calculators & Scissors

Tape, Glue, Erasers

Folders & Lunchboxes

SOCKS & Gently Used SHOES

TOILETRIES:

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Deodorant & Lotion

Body Wash, Soap

Wipes & Razors

Feminine Hygiene Products

Men 2 Be Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization designed to help boys between the ages of 7-18 reach their academic and professional goals. (men2beinc.org)

What About The Children’s Hearts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to fostering emotional support in children & families. (watch2026.org/causes)

