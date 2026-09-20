Barbecue on the River 2026

Experience the smoky flavors, live music, and community spirit of Barbecue on the River, a beloved Paducah tradition! Each year, this festival brings together the region’s best pitmasters, serving up mouthwatering barbecue while supporting local charities. Stroll along the scenic riverfront, savoring three days of delicious eats, craft vendors, and entertainment!

Find the vendors, music line-up, and more at www.paducah.travel/events/annual-festivals-and-events/barbecue-on-the-river.

