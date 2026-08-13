The bell hooks Legacy Group and the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County continue to celebrate the life and work of Hopkinsville native bell hooks with a book discussion on Monday, August 17 at 6pm in the bell hooks Legacy Room at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

This month, the group will continue their discussion of Salvation with Chapter 5: moving beyond shame.

The bell hooks Book Club is an informal group who will come together in conversation of Hopkinsville native bell hooks and her extensive work. All are welcome to join the discussion.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville and writing under the pen name bell hooks, this remarkable woman published 40 books in her lifetime. The cultural critic, educator, and theorist is best known for her writings on feminism, race, and class, but she also wrote children’s books and books about love, spirituality, and healthy relationships.

Discussions will continue with additional books or chapters on the third Monday of each month.

For more information, contact the Museums at 270-887-4270 or visit us in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

