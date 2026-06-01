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Ben Madsen June Day Soccer Camp, Ages 4-11, Co-Ed

Ben Madsen June Day Soccer Camp, Ages 4-11, Co-Ed

Four day camp from 9-12pm for 4-11 year olds for both Boys & Girls. The Murray State staff will create a soccer environment that is both challenging and fun! Our goal is to make sure all of our campers leave here with a broader knowledge of the game from a technical and tactical standpoint.

Cutchin Field
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Murray State Racer Athletics
270-809-3000
http://www.GoRacers.com
Cutchin Field
Beside Curris Center
Murray, Kentucky