Ben Madsen June ID Soccer Camp

For 8th - 12th Grade Girls Only. The Ben Madsen Soccer Camp staff will run high level training sessions in the morning, afternoon and will conclude the day with competitive 11v11 games. All campers will have the opportunity to train and play on the Murray State game field. All field players and goalkeepers will receive specialized training by the Murray State coaches. A Q&A session will be provided for the camp where we will discuss the recruiting process and answer general questions about the NCAA rules. There will be no written evaluations but the coaches will provide feedback to the campers throughout the camp. Our goal is to better educate and prepare those who wish to play at the next level.