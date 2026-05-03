Benton Car Cruise and Concert

Car Cruise & Concert on Benton Court Square!

Mark your calendars for May 9, 2026 and join us for an evening of classic cars, great food, and live music!

Food Trucks: iPop Kettle Corn & DJ’s Smokehouse and Grill

Car Cruise & Food: 5:00 p.m.

Live Music by Double Barrel Boys: 6:00 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair, grab a friend, and come enjoy a fun night on the square!

We can’t wait to see you there!

