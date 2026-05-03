Benton Car Cruise and Concert
Benton Car Cruise and Concert
Car Cruise & Concert on Benton Court Square!
Mark your calendars for May 9, 2026 and join us for an evening of classic cars, great food, and live music!
Food Trucks: iPop Kettle Corn & DJ’s Smokehouse and Grill
Car Cruise & Food: 5:00 p.m.
Live Music by Double Barrel Boys: 6:00 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair, grab a friend, and come enjoy a fun night on the square!
We can’t wait to see you there!
Downtown Benton
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Benton
(270) 527-8677
cityinfo@cityofbenton.org
Downtown Benton