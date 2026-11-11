Bourbon on the River
Bourbon on the River
Join The Ingram Distillery and the River Discovery Center for Bourbon on the River on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at the River Discovery Center in Paducah. Enjoy a guided tasting of five Ingram whiskeys, including their limited-release Flagship Batch 6 Bourbon, alongside curated light bites. Tickets include after-hours museum access and can be purchased for $40 + taxes and fees here: https://bit.ly/4kzUdkB. Guests must be 21 or older.
River Discovery Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
River Discovery Center
(270) 575-9958
info@riverdiscoverycenter.org
River Discovery Center
117 S Water StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 575-9958
info@riverdiscoverycenter.org