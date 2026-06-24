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Bowls For A Cause

Bowls For A Cause

Make a Bowl. Make a Difference! Join PSAD & Empty Bowls Paducah for a hands-on event blending art, community & giving back.

Make a Bowl. Make a Difference.

Join Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) and Empty Bowls of Paducah for Bowl for a Cause—a hands-on community event where creativity meets compassion.

Create two unique ceramic bowls—one to keep and one to donate to the Empty Bowls event this August. Your donated bowl helps raise awareness and funds to fight hunger and support neighbors in need.

No experience needed. You’ll be guided step-by-step through beginner-friendly hand-building techniques. Come solo or with friends and family—you’ll leave with new skills, meaningful connections, and the chance to make a difference —one bowl at a time.

Paducah School of Art & Design
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Empty Bowls Project of Paducah
270-908-0090
mudonthewall@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/emptybowlspaducah
Paducah School of Art & Design
905 Harrison Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-408-4278