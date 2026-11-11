Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Business and Property Roundtable

Business & Property Squaretable

Tuesday, November 17 | 8:00 AM

What’s next for Caldwell County? Join the Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce as we continue the conversation about local business, available properties, housing, and opportunities for growth.

We’ll build on ideas from our previous discussions, share updates, and talk through practical next steps to keep things moving forward.

Business owners, property owners, realtors, investors, and anyone interested in our community’s future are welcome. Whether you’ve joined us before or this is your first meeting, bring your ideas, questions, and local perspective. There’s a seat at the table for you!

