Caldwell Medical Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk

Join us for the Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk!

Whether you walk, jog, run, or race, every step makes a difference. Together, we’ll raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening, celebrate survivors, and honor those we have lost.

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Start & Finish: Morgan’s Funeral Home

301 W. Washington Street, Princeton, KY 42445

Registration: 7:30am

Race Start: 8:00am

Registration Fee: $30

All 5K participants receive a FREE T-shirt!

The 5K route will go through the community, beginning and ending at Morgan’s Funeral Home.

The Caldwell Medical Foundation and Morgan’s Funeral Home are proud to come together to support breast cancer awareness and our community.

REGISTER TODAY!

Visit the registration link below to sign up.

caldwellmedical.com/foundation/breast-cancer-5k/

Can’t participate in the 5K? You can still support the cause! Purchase a T-shirt by selecting the “T-Shirt Only” option on the registration form.

