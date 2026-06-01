Calloway County Extension Cook Together, Eat Together Class
Calloway County Extension Cook Together, Eat Together Class
The Calloway County Extension Office hosts a Families in the Kitchen workshop June 8 through 12 from 1 to 3 pm. Attendees will learn:
- How to cook with kids ages 4-18
- Tips that make cooking fast, fun, and delicious
- How to make healthy and affordable recipes
- How to make a vegetable 'taste as good as a French fry'
- Special tips on family meals, leftovers, and less mess cooking
- Shopping tips for buying healthy food on a budget
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Calloway County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension
(270) 753-1452
dl_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452