Calloway County Extension Cook Together, Eat Together Class

The Calloway County Extension Office hosts a Families in the Kitchen workshop June 8 through 12 from 1 to 3 pm. Attendees will learn:

- How to cook with kids ages 4-18

- Tips that make cooking fast, fun, and delicious

- How to make healthy and affordable recipes

- How to make a vegetable 'taste as good as a French fry'

- Special tips on family meals, leftovers, and less mess cooking

- Shopping tips for buying healthy food on a budget