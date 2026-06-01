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Calloway County Extension Office Creative Crafts Workshop

Calloway County Extension Office Creative Crafts Workshop

The Calloway County Extension Office hosts a Homemaker Club Creative Crafts Workshop on Saturday, June 6, from 1 to 3 pm in the extension meeting hall. The class is led by Chris Scarbrough-Key. Attendees can pay $5 per cotton kitchen towel decorated at the class.

Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension
(270) 753-1452
dl_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
calloway.ca.uky.edu
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension Way
Murray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452