Calloway County Extension Office Creative Crafts Workshop
Calloway County Extension Office Creative Crafts Workshop
The Calloway County Extension Office hosts a Homemaker Club Creative Crafts Workshop on Saturday, June 6, from 1 to 3 pm in the extension meeting hall. The class is led by Chris Scarbrough-Key. Attendees can pay $5 per cotton kitchen towel decorated at the class.
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension
(270) 753-1452
dl_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452