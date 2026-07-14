Calloway County Public Library Strategic Planning Meeting

The Calloway County Public Library is creating a new Strategic Plan to guide the library over the next few years and needs unique perspectives, ideas, and feedback.

Every community member's input is valued, whether from a daily or occassional visitor or someone who simply wants to see our community thrive. Community members will directly shape the services, programs, and spaces CCPL offers. We appreciate everyone's time and commitment to making our library a vibrant hub for all.

We invite community members to attend one of the upcoming public forums at the Calloway County Puublic Libary and share thoughts to help shape CCPL's Strategic Plan.

Three sessions will be held:

Wednesday, July 22 from 5:00-7:00 PM

Thursday, July 23 from 6:30-7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM