Campanile Productions Set Design Camp

BE CREATIVE. BE CONFIDENT. BE CELEBRATED.This summer, let your creativity unfurl at Camp CAMPanile, the ultimate destination for young artists! Whether your child dreams of acting, dancing, singing, or designing, we’ve got something for every budding artist. Our talented instructors will guide campers through hands-on activities, fun performances, and technique based instruction—all while making memories that will last a lifetime.

This camp is open for 5th-12th graders. Come learn how to build, paint, and create the sets and props for our teen and kids camps.

