CASA Book Club-The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
CASA Book Club-The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
We'll be discussing The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt - a powerful look at how childhood has changed and what it means for today's kids and teens. Whether you've read the book cover to cover or are just curious about the topic, we'd love to have you join the discussion.
McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net