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CASA Book Club-The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

CASA Book Club-The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

We'll be discussing The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt - a powerful look at how childhood has changed and what it means for today's kids and teens. Whether you've read the book cover to cover or are just curious about the topic, we'd love to have you join the discussion.

McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/