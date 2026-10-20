CCFR Halloween Safe Stop

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family out for the Calloway County Fire-Rescue Halloween Safe Stop at Station 1 on Saturday, October 31st!

Meet your local firefighters

Enjoy free hot dogs

Warm up with a bowl of chili

Grab some fresh popcorn

And don't miss the return of our crowd favorite... the Cake Walk!

This family-friendly event is a great way to celebrate Halloween in a safe, fun environment while getting to know the firefighters who serve our community.

Costumes are encouraged!

Calloway County Fire-Rescue Station 1

October 31

Bring your friends, bring your family, and join us for an evening of Halloween fun, great food, and community spirit. We can't wait to see you there!