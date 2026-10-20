CCFR Halloween Safe Stop
CCFR Halloween Safe Stop
Mark your calendars and bring the whole family out for the Calloway County Fire-Rescue Halloween Safe Stop at Station 1 on Saturday, October 31st!
Meet your local firefighters
Enjoy free hot dogs
Warm up with a bowl of chili
Grab some fresh popcorn
And don't miss the return of our crowd favorite... the Cake Walk!
This family-friendly event is a great way to celebrate Halloween in a safe, fun environment while getting to know the firefighters who serve our community.
Costumes are encouraged!
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Station 1
October 31
Bring your friends, bring your family, and join us for an evening of Halloween fun, great food, and community spirit. We can't wait to see you there!
Calloway County Fire-Rescue
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Fire-Rescue
270-753-4112
administration@callowayfire.org
Calloway County Fire-Rescue
101 E. Sycamore StreetMurray, Kentucky