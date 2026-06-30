CCHS Teacher Hiring Event

Missed our first hiring event? Here’s another opportunity to become part of something extraordinary as we build The Crew for the new Christian County High School!

We’re looking for passionate educators who are ready to make a difference and help shape the future of our students.

Thursday, July 2

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Christian County High School

1 Tiger Way

We’re hiring for:

•English Language Arts (ELA)

•Math

•Science

•Spanish

•Health/PE

•Special Education

•Credit Recovery

•Financial Literacy

•Freshman Seminar

On-the-spot interviews!

Just drop in and bring your resume.

This isn’t just another teaching position. It’s your chance to help establish the culture, traditions, and excellence of a brand-new high school from day one.

The Hunt Starts Here! Join the Den and become part of the Tiger Crew!

