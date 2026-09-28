CCPL Chair Yoga
CCPL Chair Yoga
Chair Yoga – Fall Series
Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 a.m., October 1- November 5
Chair yoga is a gentle yoga practice that utilizes a sturdy chair for support creating an accessible yoga class for those with limited mobility.
Classes will be taught by licensed instructors from The Barre Murray.
Presented free of charge. Registration is required.
Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/chair-yoga-fall-2026-series/
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org