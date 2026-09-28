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CCPL Chair Yoga

CCPL Chair Yoga

Chair Yoga – Fall Series

Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 a.m., October 1- November 5

Chair yoga is a gentle yoga practice that utilizes a sturdy chair for support creating an accessible yoga class for those with limited mobility.

Classes will be taught by licensed instructors from The Barre Murray.

Presented free of charge. Registration is required.

Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/chair-yoga-fall-2026-series/

Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org