CCPL Chair Yoga

Chair Yoga – Fall Series

Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 a.m., October 1- November 5

Chair yoga is a gentle yoga practice that utilizes a sturdy chair for support creating an accessible yoga class for those with limited mobility.

Classes will be taught by licensed instructors from The Barre Murray.

Presented free of charge. Registration is required.

Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/chair-yoga-fall-2026-series/

