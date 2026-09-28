CCPL Chair Zumba
CCPL Chair Zumba
CCPL's Fall Chair Zumba Class will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, September 30 - November 24 from 2:00-2:34 PM in CCPL's Community Room B.
Adults aged 18 and Older.
Wear comfortable clothes and bring a bottle of water.
Janice Thomasson, Licensed Zumba Gold Instructor, will focus on balance, vertigo, range of motion, and coordination issues. Easy on joints. Ideal for those with hip and knee replacements.
Fun workout in a chair!
Presented free of charge. Registration Required.
Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/chair-zumba-fall-2026-series/
Calloway County Public Library
02:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org