CCPL Chair Zumba

CCPL's Fall Chair Zumba Class will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, September 30 - November 24 from 2:00-2:34 PM in CCPL's Community Room B.

Adults aged 18 and Older.

Wear comfortable clothes and bring a bottle of water.

Janice Thomasson, Licensed Zumba Gold Instructor, will focus on balance, vertigo, range of motion, and coordination issues. Easy on joints. Ideal for those with hip and knee replacements.

Fun workout in a chair!

Presented free of charge. Registration Required.

Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/chair-zumba-fall-2026-series/

