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CCPL Cooking Through the Calendar

CCPL Cooking Through the Calendar

Come and learn how to make fun and nutritious University of Kentucky recipes!
FREE SAMPLES!

The Program is Presented FREE of Charge. No Registration is Required.

While the program is designed primarily for adults, children are welcome to attend when accompanied by an adult.

Calloway County Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org