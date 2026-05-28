CCPL Cooking Through the Calendar
CCPL Cooking Through the Calendar
Come and learn how to make fun and nutritious University of Kentucky recipes!
FREE SAMPLES!
The Program is Presented FREE of Charge. No Registration is Required.
While the program is designed primarily for adults, children are welcome to attend when accompanied by an adult.
Calloway County Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org