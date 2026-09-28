CCPL Fall Dungeons & Dragons

From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!

Teens and Adults.

Wednesdays 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Materials Provided

Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.

Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/dungeons-dragons-game-club-fall-2026/

