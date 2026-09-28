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CCPL Fall Dungeons & Dragons

CCPL Fall Dungeons & Dragons

From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!

Teens and Adults.

Wednesdays 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Materials Provided

Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.

Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/dungeons-dragons-game-club-fall-2026/

Calloway County Public Library
Every week through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org