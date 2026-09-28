CCPL Fall Dungeons & Dragons
CCPL Fall Dungeons & Dragons
From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!
Teens and Adults.
Wednesdays 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Materials Provided
Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.
Register online: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/dungeons-dragons-game-club-fall-2026/
Calloway County Public Library
Every week through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org