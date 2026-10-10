CCPL Halloween Read & Treat
CCPL Halloween Read & Treat
Honoring Dolly Parton and her Imagination Library. Children (costumes encouraged) will read books with Racer athletes, meet Dunker, photo booth, get free books and Halloween treats for all children participating in the reading groups
Calloway County Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org