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CCPL Halloween Read & Treat

CCPL Halloween Read & Treat

Honoring Dolly Parton and her Imagination Library. Children (costumes encouraged) will read books with Racer athletes, meet Dunker, photo booth, get free books and Halloween treats for all children participating in the reading groups

Calloway County Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org