CCPL Lit & Craft Book Club

CCPL’s Lit & Craft Book Club is a discussion group created for Book Lovers who love crafting and stitching.

The Lit & Craft Book Club meets from 1:00-2:00 PM on the second Monday of each month, from August through May.

Group members are invited to share their passion for great books and showcase their works in progress, including crafting, knitting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery, crochet, or quilting.

Rather than everyone reading the same book, group members will select and read any title they wish that relates to the month’s theme. They may then share thoughts and remarks about their read.

Lit & Craft Book Club 2025-2026 Meeting Dates & Book Themes

August 11 – A Re-Read (Choose any book that you would like to re-read.)

September 8– A Bestseller of 2025

October 13 - A Horror or Paranormal Novel

November 10 – A Historical Fiction Novel

December 8 – A Book With Holiday or Christmas in the Title

January 12 - A Cozy Mystery

February 9 - A Romance or Romantic Suspense

March 9 – A Book Written by a Female Author

April 13- A Book Published the Year You Were Born

May 11 – A Book With Summer in the Title

For more information about the book club or to cancel your registration, please email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.

