CCPL Lit & Craft Book Club
CCPL Lit & Craft Book Club
CCPL’s Lit & Craft Book Club is a discussion group created for Book Lovers who love crafting and stitching.
The Lit & Craft Book Club meets from 1:00-2:00 PM on the second Monday of each month, from August through May.
Group members are invited to share their passion for great books and showcase their works in progress, including crafting, knitting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery, crochet, or quilting.
Rather than everyone reading the same book, group members will select and read any title they wish that relates to the month’s theme. They may then share thoughts and remarks about their read.
Lit & Craft Book Club 2025-2026 Meeting Dates & Book Themes
August 11 – A Re-Read (Choose any book that you would like to re-read.)
September 8– A Bestseller of 2025
October 13 - A Horror or Paranormal Novel
November 10 – A Historical Fiction Novel
December 8 – A Book With Holiday or Christmas in the Title
January 12 - A Cozy Mystery
February 9 - A Romance or Romantic Suspense
March 9 – A Book Written by a Female Author
April 13- A Book Published the Year You Were Born
May 11 – A Book With Summer in the Title
For more information about the book club or to cancel your registration, please email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.