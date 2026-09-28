CCPL StoryWalk Ribbon Cutting

The Calloway County Public Library will celebrate the grand opening of its new StoryWalk® on Friday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. the back garden of the Calloway County Public Library.

The StoryWalk® is a permanent installation featuring pages from a children’s book displayed along a walking path, encouraging families to read together while enjoying the outdoors. The project aims to encourage physical activity, promote outdoor engagement, and support a healthy lifestyle mindset.

Funding for the Calloway County Public Library StoryWalk® was provided by Beyond the Bricks donation funds honoring beloved former CCPL director, Margaret Trevation.

Special thanks to the Robert Hasz and John Lane and Four Seasons staff for helping make this project possible!

For more information about the StoryWalk®, please contact the Calloway County Public Library at 270-753-2288 or email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.

