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CCPL StoryWalk Ribbon Cutting

CCPL StoryWalk Ribbon Cutting

The Calloway County Public Library will celebrate the grand opening of its new StoryWalk® on Friday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. the back garden of the Calloway County Public Library.

The StoryWalk® is a permanent installation featuring pages from a children’s book displayed along a walking path, encouraging families to read together while enjoying the outdoors. The project aims to encourage physical activity, promote outdoor engagement, and support a healthy lifestyle mindset.

Funding for the Calloway County Public Library StoryWalk® was provided by Beyond the Bricks donation funds honoring beloved former CCPL director, Margaret Trevation.

Special thanks to the Robert Hasz and John Lane and Four Seasons staff for helping make this project possible!

For more information about the StoryWalk®, please contact the Calloway County Public Library at 270-753-2288 or email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.

Calloway County Public Library
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org