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CCPL Strategic Plan Community Forum #1

CCPL Strategic Plan Community Forum #1

What do you love about our local library, and how can we make it even better? We are currently developing a new Strategic Plan to guide the library over the next few years, and we need your unique perspective, ideas, and feedback to get it right.

Your voice matters. Whether you are a daily visitor, an occasional reader, or someone who wants to see our community thrive, your suggestions will directly influence the services, programs, and spaces we provide. We deeply appreciate your time and investment in making our library a vibrant hub for everyone.

Please join us at one of our upcoming public forum at the Calloway County Public Library in Community Room B.

Tuesday, June 2 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Come pull up a chair, share your thoughts, and help us turn your ideas into action. We can't wait to see you there!

Calloway County Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org