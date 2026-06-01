CCPL Strategic Plan Community Forum #3

What do you love about our local library, and how can we make it even better? We are currently developing a new Strategic Plan to guide the library over the next few years, and we need your unique perspective, ideas, and feedback to get it right.

Your voice matters. Whether you are a daily visitor, an occasional reader, or someone who wants to see our community thrive, your suggestions will directly influence the services, programs, and spaces we provide. We deeply appreciate your time and investment in making our library a vibrant hub for everyone.

Please join us at one of our upcoming public forum at the Calloway County Public Library in Community Room B.

Saturday, June 6 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Come pull up a chair, share your thoughts, and help us turn your ideas into action. We can't wait to see you there!