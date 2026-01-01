CCPL Teen Summer Reading Celebration Event

Teen Summer Reading Celebration

Tuesday, July 21

5:30 to 7:30 PM

We’ll have a taco bar from The Burrito Shack, and dinner is free for everyone who comes—no tickets needed. You can use your celebration tickets for games, activities, caricatures and drawings by local artist Jason Walker, prizes, a dirty soda bar, a popcorn station, and more. It’s going to be a great evening, and we’re excited to celebrate with you!

If you’d like, you can invite a guest who is also a teen between 13 and 19. Please remember to register for the event online at https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/teen-summer-reading-celebration-event/.

CCPL will close at noon on Tuesday, July 21, so we can get ready for the Teen Summer Reading Celebration. Celebration tickets will be given to Summer Readers upon arrival at the event.