CCPL Teen Trinket Box Decorating Afternoon
CCPL Teen Trinket Box Decorating Afternoon
The Calloway County Public Library Teen Advisory Council members are creating Trinket Boxes for the Teen Room & Story Walk area in CCPL's Back Garden.
The Council invites all interested teens to a decorating afternoon to decorate the boxes.
Calloway County Public Library
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org