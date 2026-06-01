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CCPL Teen Trinket Box Decorating Afternoon

CCPL Teen Trinket Box Decorating Afternoon

The Calloway County Public Library Teen Advisory Council members are creating Trinket Boxes for the Teen Room & Story Walk area in CCPL's Back Garden.

The Council invites all interested teens to a decorating afternoon to decorate the boxes.

Calloway County Public Library
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org