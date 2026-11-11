Chamber U: The Future of Workforce Healthcare

Join us for Chamber U as we take a closer look at Deaconess Clinic At Work and what this new healthcare resource means for employers and employees in Christian County.

This session will explore how Deaconess Clinic At Work can help businesses provide affordable healthcare options for themselves and their employees, with customized plans designed to fit their unique needs and support a healthier workforce.

Free for Christian County Chamber members | $15 for nonmembers. Lunch provided.

Sponsored by Deaconess