Christian County Art Loop 2026
Christian County Art Loop 2026
Free self-guided tour with 35 artists and live demonstrations.
Event Sites: Betty Liles Art Studio, The Crusty Pig, Linda Pierce Chalice Art Gallery, Susan Bergman Pottery Studio, 6th Street Boutique, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Baked (next to The Mixer), Bella Marie Boutique, The Book and Bottle Shop and The Pennyroyal Area Museum.
Various locations
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
Various locations