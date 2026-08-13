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Christian County Art Loop 2026

Christian County Art Loop 2026

Free self-guided tour with 35 artists and live demonstrations.

Event Sites: Betty Liles Art Studio, The Crusty Pig, Linda Pierce Chalice Art Gallery, Susan Bergman Pottery Studio, 6th Street Boutique, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Baked (next to The Mixer), Bella Marie Boutique, The Book and Bottle Shop and The Pennyroyal Area Museum.

Various locations
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org/
Various locations